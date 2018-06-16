Amal Clooney Is the Epitome of Elegance at London Gala -- See He - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Amal Clooney Is the Epitome of Elegance at London Gala -- See Her Stunning Gown

By Liz Calvario , ET Online

Burgundy really is Amal Clooney's color.

Days after the 40-year-old human rights lawyer packed a punch in a wine-colored jumpsuit, the style star opted for the same color to attend the WAAAUB UK Chapter Gala Dinner in London, England, on Saturday.

Clooney made a glamorous statement in sleeveless, maxi velvet gown that featured a ruched waistline and a small train. She accessorized the elegant look with black pumps, a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a silver clutch. The stunning mother of two had her brown locks curled and opted for silver eyeshadow, pink blush and a berry-colored lip to complete her beauty look.

Clooney's ensembles have been a source of inspiration for fashionistas. Earlier this month at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala honoring her husband, George Clooney, the attorney was a vision in a stunning pale pink shimmery off-the-shoulder Prada gown.

During the celebration, the British beauty took the stage to give a rare speech about her life with the 57-year-old actor and father of her twins.

“I met George when I was 35 and was starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” she said as the star-studded audience laughed. “Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else.”

Hear more of her speech in the video below.

