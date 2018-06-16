Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino On Which 'Jersey Shore' Guy Will Be His Best Man (Exclusive)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is in wedding planning mode!

The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star and his fiance, Lauren Pesce, are ready to celebrate their love with their best friends and family. ET's Katie Krause sat down with Mike, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Deena Cortese at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday, to chat about their hopes of the show being considered for an Emmy, as well as who will be Mike's best man.

"I haven't chosen a best man yet. But that day is coming soon," he revealed, with Vinny chiming in and saying, "You're going to need three best men."

"I'm going to sit some of these guys down very soon and we will [decide]," The Situation added. "Thanks for letting us know!" Vinny quipped.

While it may be hard to decide who will be his main man on his special day, his buddies just want the best for him.

"Whatever he wants. We love this guy," Vinny expressed. Pauly D, on his end, would be "honored" to stand beside Mike, and knows that he's a double threat at weddings.

"Two roles: a DJ and the best man! I'm good," he joked.

Mike and Lauren got engaged in April. They first met in college and began dating four years before he joined Jersey Shore in 2009. They later parted ways but got back together in 2012 and have been strong ever since.

"I always dreamed of doing a proposal on Jersey Shore, and for years we didn't have Jersey Shore," Mike explained. "So when it came back to the forefront and everyone was going, I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to do it.' And finally I was able to do it. My best friends were all there. We did it in such a big way…It is so dope. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

"We are in the beginning steps of the wedding planning mode," he revealed, adding that he and his fiance just "started doing the cake testing, and looking at a number of venues and different locations."

"But so far the best thing has been the cake testing," he shared. "We're thinking about having two cakes. One for the wedding and one funfetti cake for the groom."

Mike also shared that he would love to have the wedding "in the mother country, Italy," but doesn't know if they are able to get out there. He did, however, tease that parts of his and Lauren's wedding planning might make it on season two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

"I believe so, yeah. I can't say anything, but I already did," adding a definite "yes" that fans would see Lauren on the new episodes.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. The season finale airs June 28.

For more on the reality show, watch below.

