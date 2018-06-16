Kim Kardashian Rocks Cornrows & Crop Top at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star strut her stuff at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. Turning heads like only the reality star can, Kim arrived wearing a white crop top with a curve-hugging, sparkly, silver maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit, and black strappy heels. The makeup mogul completed the rest of her look with her dark tresses in stylish cornrows.

Her makeup was equally as stunning. Rocking her signature smoky eyeshadow, the contour queen opted for a bold brow, bronzer and a nude glossy lip.

Kim also took a moment to pose with her mom, Kris Jenner, who looked fashion-forward in an Off-White white oversized blazer, leather leggings and thigh-high black boots.

The mother-daughter duo weren't the only ones who dressed to impress. See more stylish stars in the gallery below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Who's Hosting and More!

North West Looks All Grown Up as She Steps Out With Mom Kim Kardashian for 5th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Has Considered a Career Change -- But There's One Thing Holding Her Back