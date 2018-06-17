Beyonce and JAY-Z Reference Family, Haters and Alleged Love Child in New Joint Album

Beyonce and JAY-Z fans received a great surprise on Saturday when the couple dropped a joint album, Love Is Everything,and a stunning music video to go along with it.

The nine-track LP, which is exclusively on TIDAL, features references to their cheating scandal, relationship, friends, and even love child allegations, which the 48-year-old hit marker says are false.

The dynamic twosome isn't afraid to address their previous family drama, with Beyonce belting, "I can't believe we made it / This is what we're thankful for" in the first song, "Summer."

Among Jay's most eye-opening lyrics are when he seemingly addresses an alleged "love child" in "Heard About Us."

"For the thousand time, the kid ain't mine / Online they call me Dad, kiddingly / You're not supposed to take this Dad thing literally," he raps.

The 36-year-old "Sorry" singer, also, warns people: “No need to ask you heard about us / Watch your mouth when you around us.”

The couple's most honest song comes at the end with "Lovehappy," where the two have an exchange about Jay making a big mistake in their relationship and how they had to "get remarried."

"Yeah, you f**ked up the first stone, we had to get remarried." Beyonce says. "We keepin' it real with these people, right? Lucky I ain't kill you when I met that b-"

Jay chimes in and raps: "Y'all know how I met her, we broke up and got back together / To get her back, I had to sweat her."

Beyonce then gets real about her feelings for her husband and how after everything that they've have been through, they are still perfect for each other.

"You did some things to me, boy, you do some things to me / But love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change / Baby, the ups and downs are worth it, long way to go, but we'll work it / We're flawed but we're still perfect for each other," she passionately sings.

Other topics include Beyonce talking about her haters who are "patiently waiting for my demise."

"Cause my success can't be quantified / If I gave two f**ks - two f**ks about streaming numbers / Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify," she powerfully sings in "Nice." "I ain't never seen a ceiling in my whole life, that's word to Blue."

On Jay's end, the father of three confirms the rumors that he turned down the Super Bowl.

“I said no to the Super Bowl / You need me, I don’t need you / Every night we in the end zone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too,” he raps in the song's music video.

Meanwhile, the cutest moment in the album is a sweet shout-out from Blue Ivy to her twin siblings. At the end of the third song, "Boss," the 6-year-old says, "Shout out to Rumi and Sir. Love Blue."

Beyonce and the rapper are currently on their On the Run II World tour. During their concerts, the twosome has been giving fans a peek inside their most intimate moments together.

