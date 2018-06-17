Family Dog Stayed With Missing 3-Year-Old During the 12 Hours She Was Gone

A 70-year-old soccer fan made a lengthy road trip from his home in Germany to Moscow for the 2018 World Cup in a tractor to support his team.
A missing 3-year-old girl in Missouri was found safely after her dog stayed by her side for the 12 hours she was missing.
Twenty people were injured early Sunday when a gunfire broke out at a 24-hour art festival in New Jersey.
A 29-pound will soon be up for adoption after the giant animal was found walking alone down a California street.
A South Carolina police officer went above the call of duty to help a man whose car broke down in the middle of the road.
A dog is receiving a second chance at life after a failed euthanasia attempt left him partially blind.
A Houston police officer bought groceries for a man whose were stolen when he passed out in a Walmart parking lot.
Two books on a summer reading list at a South Carolina high school have caused upset among local authorities who believe the selections paint law enforcement in a negative light.
When two young Texas girls released a balloon into the sky in hopes it would reach their late father in heaven, they received a special gift in return.