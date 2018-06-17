Meghan Markle Gracefully Holds on to Prince Harry as She Nearly Falls at Princess Diana's Niece's Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still have that newlywed glow.

The couple attended the wedding of Harry's cousin Celia McCorquodale to George Woodhouse in Stoke Rochford, England, on Saturday, both looking happier than ever. Celia is the daughter of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the late Princess Diana's eldest sister.

Meghan stunned in a blue and white patterned Oscar de la Renta dress -- which retails for $5,490 -- which she paired with a white fascinator and white heels.

But the 36-year-old Duchess of Sussex's heels proved to be a bit of a challenge on the grass. In video obtained by The Daily Mail, Meghan avoided a little slip as she walked, thanks to Prince Harry keeping hold of her hand.

On Thursday, Meghan had her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II to three royal engagements in Cheshire, England, and royal expert Katie Nicholl explained to ET why the occasion was so special.

"It's unprecedented, actually, for the queen to take such a new member of the royal family on the royal train," Nicholl said. "She didn't do that for Kate [Middleton]. They traveled on a regular train, albeit in first class, when the queen took Kate on her first away day, and Kate had to wait nine months before the queen invited her away. So, Meghan has been taken away within her first month of being married, aboard the royal train, and I think you only needed to look at their body language and the warmth between the two of them to see just how warmly embraced Meghan has been by the queen."

"I'm told by palace sources that it was the queen who personally invited Meghan to Cheshire," Nicholl added. "Meghan should feel very privileged because this is the queen extending an arm of friendship, but not just that. She is tutoring Meghan. She is mentoring Meghan. The queen, who has reigned over the U.K. and the commonwealth for 66 years, is making the time in her very busy schedule to say to Meghan, 'OK, I'm going to show you, personally, the royal ropes. I'm going to take you away for the day and show you how this works.'"

