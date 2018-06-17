Ask the Captain: Questions about three-engine jets

Defending World Cup champions Germany, were exposed defensively and surprisingly beaten by Mexico 1-0 on Sunday, putting its hopes of advancement in doubt. In San Diego, hundreds of fans took to the streets of National City to celebrate Mexico's win.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim's family made the discovery just after 5 p.m. at their home in the 3600 block of 45th street in City Heights.
Weekend temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees in most areas around the county, compared to a few days ago. Slight warming is expected early next week as upper low pressure weakens.
Del Mar is the only city in North County that allows off-leash dogs on the beach, but yearly seasonal changes to that rule have just taken effect.
A man who claimed to be a maintenance worker after injuring himself Saturday morning at the El Cortez apartment hotel in downtown San Diego was actually a would-be burglar, police said.
A man was hospitalized Saturday after he was beaten and stabbed with a golf club during a fight with another man.