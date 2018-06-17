Jennifer Garner Sends Ben Affleck Heartwarming Father's Day Message

Jennifer Garner gave ex-husband Ben Affleck a sweet Father's Day tribute on Instagram, as the couple continue to show that they're the best at co-parenting.

Garner, 46, and Affleck, 45, have three children together: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. The couple was married for 10 years, but filed for divorce in August 2016. But the two appear to have kept things amazingly amicable and frequently take out time to get together for family outings, despite their busy schedules.

On Sunday, Garner posted a sweet note to Affleck, praising his affection for their children.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck," Garner wrote. "#happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday."

The two have made great efforts to spend time together in recent months.

In April, the whole family got together in Los Angeles to head to church one Sunday. Two weeks prior to that, Garner took the kids to Hawaii to spend Easter with Affleck as he shot his upcoming film, Triple Frontier.

For a look back at their time together at Easter, watch the video below.

