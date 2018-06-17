News 8 takes home 3 Emmy awards at NATAS-PSW ceremony

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held Saturday night near Palm Springs and we're proud to share that several members of the News 8 team were honored.
News 8 took home three Emmy Awards for Breaking/Spot News Coverage for our coverage of the Lilac Fire, General Assignment Report-Within 24 Hours for a piece on a drug tunnel at the U.S.-Mexico border, and News Health/Science - Single Story or Series for a piece about Stevie, "The Hospice Dog."
See below to learn more about the stories that earned News 8 these awards and for a look at how our talented team celebrated their achievements.
Breaking/Spot News Coverage
Lilac Fire, Kurt Boyd, Mike Menninger, Louis Weiner, Nicole Grinolds, Kim Devine, Tyler Becker, Albert Columbo, Tim O'Brien, Nichelle Medina, Shannon Handy, Brandon Lewis, Mario Escovedo, Richard Allyn, Barbara Richards, Matt Baylow, Nancy Dieken, Carlo Cecchetto, Barbara-Lee Edwards, Jon Stinebaugh, Kelly Hessedal, Nicolette Harris, Eric Kahnert, Francisco Ramos-Moreno, Julio Vasquez, Scott Kavieff, Kenny McGregor, Amanda Shotsky, Dean Elwood, CBS News 8
General Assignment Report-Within 24 Hours
Border Tunnel, Mario Escovedo, Kenny McGregor, Kelly Hessedal, CBS News 8
News Health/Science - Single Story or Series
Stevie, The Hospice Dog, Nichelle Medina, Kenny McGregor, CBS News 8
Congratulations to all the winners honored this weekend by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Congratulations to the @CBS8 team, winners of an Emmy Award tonight for Breaking News coverage - so grateful to be part of this very professional organization #nataspsw #emmy pic.twitter.com/n1ZHuQz8Qg— Matt Baylow (@MattBaylow) June 17, 2018
We won!!!! @CBS8 @NATASPSW #Emmys2018 pic.twitter.com/RckQ2kreEm— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) June 17, 2018
Feeling very lucky to be a part of the @News8 team! #Emmys #WINNER pic.twitter.com/56EQXeJtog— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) June 17, 2018
Doing a little #EMMY gala tonight .. hanging with some great coworkers and friends... pic.twitter.com/6CTJVd61eq— Eric Kahnert (@EricNews8) June 17, 2018
Ready for a fun night! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/j8wC3zxdbb— Nichelle Medina (@nichellenews8) June 17, 2018
