Jim Gaffigan jokes his 5 kids don't exactly love 'special daddy and me time'

Comedian Jim Gaffigan said when he returns from life on the road he's sure to carve out special one-on-one time with each of his five kids.
In his upcoming comedy special, Noble Ape, Gaffigan, 51, shared that this often means multitasking. Gaffigan's children include sons Jack, 12, Michael, 7, and Patrick, 6, and daughters Marre, 13, and Katie, 9.
"So sometimes that special daddy and me time is just doing something mundane like going with me to the post office. That's right, buddy, it's just you and me going to find out why we got this damn slip on our door. Stick that in the memory bank. 'My dad always making time for me, squeezing me into errands. I remember walking to the post office and listening to him bitch and moan about the federal government. What a guy.'"
Gaffigan's sixth comedy special premieres July 13 in theaters and via on demand/digital platforms like iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Dish TV and Verizon.
Gaffigan gifted us with more laughs on Father's Day with a stream of stand-up jokes about his large family via Twitter.
"Strangers, for some reason, think I'm unaware that it's a lot of kids. Five kids. That's a lot of kids."
"Oh, you think so?"
"Thanks for the heads-up. Do you mind if I stab you in the head?"
Happy #FathersDay. pic.twitter.com/MYFS5zyxje- Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 17, 2018
All this gets us even more excited about the upcoming special.
In USA TODAY'S May story and an early, exclusive first-look at the special, Gaffigan talked about dealing with his wife Jeannie's brain tumor a year ago.
"Any comedian has the approach that they can make anything kind of funny," he said. "I'm not talking about wanting to take a nap or my insatiable appetite, but that's tied into how I dealt with this family medical crisis."
