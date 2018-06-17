Parents May Have to Pay $132,000 After Child Caught On Tape Knocking Down Statue

A New Jersey mom gave birth to the "youngest survivor" of the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.
Parents in Kansas may have to pay up $132,000 after their child was caught on tape knocking over an art statue at a community center.
A 70-year-old soccer fan made a lengthy road trip from his home in Germany to Moscow for the 2018 World Cup in a tractor to support his team.
A missing 3-year-old girl in Missouri was found safely after her dog stayed by her side for the 12 hours she was missing.
Twenty people were injured early Sunday when a gunfire broke out at a 24-hour art festival in New Jersey.
A 29-pound will soon be up for adoption after the giant animal was found walking alone down a California street.
A South Carolina police officer went above the call of duty to help a man whose car broke down in the middle of the road.
A dog is receiving a second chance at life after a failed euthanasia attempt left him partially blind.
A Houston police officer bought groceries for a man whose were stolen when he passed out in a Walmart parking lot.