James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Baby No. 5!

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, are now a family of seven!

The actor took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife had welcomed baby no. 5 -- daughter Gwendolyn -- on Friday, June 15. The couple are already parents to three daughters, Olivia, 7, Annabel Leah, 4, and Emilia, 2, as well as son Joshua, 6.

"Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay ??" Van Der Beek wrote. "These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending 'boy time' with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I’ve been heart sick about something."

The former Dawson's Creek star then went on to criticize the Donald Trump Administration's crack down on illegal immigration with a zero-tolerance policy of separating families at the border.

"As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity," Van Der Beek wrote.

He concluded with a sweet message to his wife, Kimberly.



"Oh, and @vanderkimberly -- you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you," he wrote. "And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ?? #HappyFathersDay everybody."

The couple announced that they were expanding their brood back in February, with a sweet shot of the family crowded around Kimberly's baby bump.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family ??," James captioned the pic. "And I say 'beyond belief' because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be... but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly."

However, the couple were also realistic about being way outnumbered by their growing family. Prior to welcoming their fifth child, James posted a pic of their kids on a sweet farm outing, with the knowing caption, "In a few weeks, we’ll look back on today and think, 'Boy, wasn’t that easy?'"

See more on the sweet family in the video below!

