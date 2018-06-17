Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

A group of lawmakers arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border on Father's Day to further investigate a new policy separating migrant families. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon led fellow Democratic lawmakers to tour a children's detention facility in Brownsville, Texas, that he was barred from entering earlier this month. Meanwhile, other Democratic lawmakers met in New Jersey with detainees separated from children at the southwest border. Some said they don't know where the children are being kept, the lawmakers said. Activists, dubbing the day #FathersDayofAction, organized visits to detention centers, marches and vigils. "I see the politics of this administration and it turns my stomach, because I know what this country stands for,' said Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J.
One gunman was killed and 22 people were injured early Sunday after two men opened fire and triggered a stampede at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said. The shooting erupted at about 2:45 a.m. at the Art All Night Festival and is still under investigation. Seventeen of those injured had gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. A 13-year-old boy was one of the most seriously injured victims. One suspect, a 33-year-old man, died after apparently being shot by police. Gov. Phil Murphy said the shooting may have stemmed from a "low-end neighborhood-level dispute."
After beating reigning World Cup champion Germany 1-0 in a stunning upset in Moscow, Mexico now finds itself as a genuine contender to win soccer's greatest title. As Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal, monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up the temblor of an artificial earthquake. Seismologists in Chile also said their instruments detected an artificial temblor at the same time. The win is not to be underestimated: Mexico, sometimes a World Cup underachiever, has the blend of ability and belief to rise to the top of one of the World Cup's hardest groups.
Pope Francis on Saturday said that the use of abortion to terminate pregnancies likely to produce disabled or chronically ill children was the product of a Nazi mentality. "It is fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of a pregnancy doctors do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first idea is: 'Let's send it away,'" the pope said. "We do the same as the Nazis to maintain the purity of the race, but with white gloves on." The pope's statements came two days after his home country of Argentina voted for a proposal that legalizes abortion. Last month, Ireland, one of the most Catholic countries in Europe, voted to overturn a national ban on abortion.
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" broke the record for the best animated opening of all time, raking in an estimated $180 million in its first weekend in theaters. Coming 14 years after the original "The Incredibles," the sequel topped the $135 million launch of "Finding Dory" in 2016. "Incredibles 2" is also the second-biggest June debut ever, behind only "Jurassic World," and the biggest debut ever for a PG film, topping Disney's live-action "Beauty and the Beast."
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration continues to spark outrage. Specifically, there's growing concern over officials separating children from their parents at the border.
Sunday marked day four of action at the World Cup; and it featured a huge upset that had hundreds of people dancing in the South Bay streets. Mexico took down the defending world champions Germany and local fans had a great time celebrating.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
The Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held Saturday night near Palm Springs and we're proud to share that several members of the News 8 team were honored.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim's family made the discovery just after 5 p.m. at their home in the 3600 block of 45th street in City Heights.
Weekend temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees in most areas around the county, compared to a few days ago. Slight warming is expected early next week as upper low pressure weakens.
Del Mar is the only city in North County that allows off-leash dogs on the beach, but yearly seasonal changes to that rule have just taken effect.