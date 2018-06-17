World Cup fans celebrating in Mexico City may have caused artificial earthquake

Hirving Lozano scoring the lone goal in Mexico's 1-0 victory over reigning World Cup champion Germany appears to have led to an artificial earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday.
Two monitoring stations in Mexico City picked up the temblor the same time Lozano scored, 35 minutes into the match. Seismologists in Chile also said that their instruments detected an artificial temblor at the same time.
John E. Vidale, director of the Southern California Earthquake Center, told USA TODAY Sports that at most such fan-induced earthquakes would generate a 2 on the Richter Scale, which would go unnoticed by the public if it were a typical quake.
By comparison, the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands in and around Mexico City was an 8.0 – at least a million times the magnitude of what the celebrating fans may have caused.
Induced seismic activity has been measured from everything from nuclear testing to fracking.
Vidale studied the seismic activity around Seattle's CenturyLink Field earlier in the decade after the "beast quake," created by fans celebrating a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run during a playoff game in January 2011.
"It was mostly for fun," Vidale said. "It made us look at the instruments, since measuring these signals are often too small to distinguish. It's very hard to analyze."
It's also highly unlikely fan-induced temblors would trigger larger seismic activity.
Looking at the footage from the celebrations in Mexico City on Sunday, it's easy to see how the ground could have shook.
Party like you upset Germany. ????#ElTri #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/sM36lCiXMd— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2018
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration continues to spark outrage. Specifically, there's growing concern over officials separating children from their parents at the border.
Sunday marked day four of action at the World Cup; and it featured a huge upset that had hundreds of people dancing in the South Bay streets. Mexico took down the defending world champions Germany and local fans had a great time celebrating.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
The Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held Saturday night near Palm Springs and we're proud to share that several members of the News 8 team were honored.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim's family made the discovery just after 5 p.m. at their home in the 3600 block of 45th street in City Heights.
Weekend temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees in most areas around the county, compared to a few days ago. Slight warming is expected early next week as upper low pressure weakens.
Del Mar is the only city in North County that allows off-leash dogs on the beach, but yearly seasonal changes to that rule have just taken effect.