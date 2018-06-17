Investigation underway after man's body found on Chula Vista roadway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
The shocking discovery was made next to Discovery Park in Chula Vista. Just before 4 a.m., a woman had called police saying she saw a body lying in the middle of the road.
“She felt the person was probably deceased, she also felt as if the person had been struck by a vehicle," said Chula Vista Police Sgt. Fred Rowbotham.
First responders on the scene found a 23-year-old man and performed CPR.
"Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the Chula Vista traffic division has been called out to investigate the incident," said Sgt. Rowbotham.
A skateboard sat next to the young man's body but it’s unclear if he died after being hit by a car or from a skateboard accident.
"There were visible signs of trauma to his person, however, the nature or the extent or where the injuries were caused or how they were caused - [it's] too early to tell," said Rowbotham.
Flowers left as a memorial were later placed near where the man died along with several investigative blue markings in the street.
“It’s really scary. I wouldn’t want that to happen to my son or daughter," said Ramon Almaraz. "So, I really feel for them and their family, whoever this person might be."
Almaraz often comes to the nearby Len Moore Skatepark with his 7-year-old son Thomas.
“I am surprised because most kids they’re pretty safe and pretty aware, and it’s just really an unfortunate accident," said Almaraz. "Hopefully whatever happened and who did something will be held accountable."
Watching 8-year old Jaden on his scooter, safety also comes to mind for father Josh Callis.
"It’s always surprising; you never want to hear something like that from somebody, but at the same time... you take a risk anytime you’re out on the street period - whether you’re walking or riding your bike or your board," said Callis.
Callis said he was stunned at the tragic loss of a young life on Father’s Day.
"Always make sure that your kids know that you love them and obviously just protect them the best way that you can," he said. "And try to teach them about safety, of course."
Chula Vista #PD investigating death after body of a 25-year-old man found near skateboard in middle the street around 4am on #FathersDay after a woman sees him down and believes he was hit by a car along Buena Vista Way and Rancho Del Rey @ChulaVistaPD See Story at 5 & 6:30 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/MCLqVSa4OV— Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 17, 2018
