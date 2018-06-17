Chris Pratt Reveals the Time With Son Jack He Cherishes Most (Exclusive)

For Chris Pratt, it's the quiet moments with his 5-year-old son, Jack, that he cherishes the most.

"I think my love language is quality time, so when we can sit down and just be together and spend time together, just me and him," Pratt told ET's Carly Steele at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. "That’s probably when I’m the happiest and when he looks up to me the most."

The 38-year-old actor was at the show not just for fun, but also to receive this year's Generation Award for his noteworthy contributions to film and TV through his roles in Parks and Recreation, Jurassic World, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and most recently, Avengers: Infinity War.

As for what he planned to do for Father's Day? It was decidedly less epic than crossing the universe for an Infinity Stone or dodging velociraptors.

"Church and I’m gonna lay low and swim in the pool," Pratt shared. "That’s what we’re going to do."

For a look at Pratt and some other hilarious celebrity fatherhood tales, watch the video below.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards telecast airs Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Continuously Fools Jimmy Fallon While Playing 'Box of Lies': Watch

Chris Pratt Geeks Out Over Laura Dern's Possible 'Jurassic' Franchise Return (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt Gets Licked by a Triceratops Behind the Scenes of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (Exclusive)