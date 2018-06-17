Kyrie Irving Defends Ex Kehlani After Cheating Scandal in Heartfelt Instagram Post

While Kyrie Irving's relationship with Kehlani came to an end years ago, the NBA star is stepping in to defend his ex against past cheating rumors and express his appreciation for her.

"I'm sorry, i know this is long over due," Irving shared to Instagram on Friday, alongside a photo of himself and the R&B singer. "I have to speak on this simply because I owe it to you and you deserve the world to see you for you and how beautiful you are inside and out, and not for the attachment to an emotional moment in time where we both had to grow up and learn about our hearts and our souls in a world that judges and adds on fictitious pressure."

Their relationship, which came to an end in 2016, was marred by rumors that she had cheated on Irving with her former boyfriend, rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The singer denied the allegations and later shared a since-deleted Instagram post of herself in a hospital, claiming that the onslaught of hate following the rumors lead her to attempt suicide.

Addressing the former cheating allegations in his lengthy post, Irving said, "I do not want anymore negative energy towards her in any way. She did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, she actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point."

"I'm hearing about what people are doing to try and intentionally hurt her on my behalf is bullshit," he continued. "The lack of understanding of what we went through has bred a lot of unwarranted things happening and I want my supporters to really let her be the great soul I know she is whole heartedly."

Irving wrote that he'd heard that some people had still been going to Kehlani's shows to cause intentional disruptions and hurl insults at the singer over the years-old cheating rumors, and he wants it to stop.

"When it starts affecting real life progress, the shit has to stop," he continued. "I am responsible as a leader to guide the young males who follow me in a positive way, & this is long overdue. We only try our hardest to be great humans and the fact that I can love her for how beautiful she is a privilege in its own right, I'm grateful. I want to see her and all individuals be who they truthfully are."

Kehlani responded to Irving's remarks on Instagram, writing, "The dopest part about this was the acknowledgment of his responsibility of leading young men that love him & go hard for him, that he has a responsibility to put his foot down where he see fit."

"I appreciated it no matter how long it took, i respect it being done period when really neither of us should be the one apologizing. all love on this side!" she added."

The cheating allegations emerged after PARTYNEXTDOOR posted a photo to Instagram of Kehlani in bed with him.

Irving addressed the since-deleted Instagram post that led to the firestorm, writing, "I do not justify the picture or what dude did to try and spark all of this nonsense that could have been avoided, but me and Kehlani were not dating when the picture came out."

In the post Kehlani shared from her hospital bed, she too denied the rumors, writing, "No one was ever cheated on and I'm not a bad person. Everyone is hurt and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding."

One big-name hater who came out to mock the troubled GRAMMY-nominated singer, back in 2016, was Chris Brown, who accused Kehlani of faking her depression in an effort to gain publicity. For more on the 29-year-old rapper's scathing remarks, watch out the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

