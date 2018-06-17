Does JAY-Z Address Missing Kanye West's Wedding On New Album With Beyoncé?

The maybe/maybe-not beef over JAY-Z and Beyoncé missing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding may be getting new life with a brand new track that seems like it's referencing that very thing.

The track, called "FRIENDS," is off of JAY-Z and Beyoncé's new joint album, Everything Is Love, which just dropped Saturday on Tidal from the musical power couple. On the record, they get extremely personal about life, love, relationships, cheating, family and, of course, friends.

During the song, JAY-Z seems to reference him and Beyoncé missing West and Kardashian's 2014 Italian nuptials, rapping, "I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin,’" adding, "I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n***a, I ain't leavin’."

Just last month, West admitted that he was seriously hurt by the couple missing his and Kardashian's wedding.

"I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family, you're not going to miss a wedding," he told Charlamagne tha God from iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club. "I gotta state my truth."

While their relationship has been rocky in recent years, the two rappers go way back. West has long considered JAY-Z his friend and former mentor, and the two even collaborated on an album of their own, 2011's Watch The Throne.

Thankfully, the two appear to be on the mend, with JAY-Z telling David Letterman on his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, earlier this year, "That's my brother, we’re beyond friends."

Additionally, West affirmed that they'd been making amends during his discussion with Charlamane, noting "We good," adding, "We texting each other, positive energy."

For an intimate look at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run II tour, watch the video below.

