Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Dish On Her 'Gnarly' Kneecap Injury (Exclusive)

Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-stars say she's "doing better" after splitting her knee-cap earlier this week.

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp spoke with ET's Carly Steel at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, and they opened up about how their friend and fellow nominee is feeling.

"She's gonna get better really soon," Sink shared. "Unfortunately, she hurt her knee. I think she slipped, it wasn't on set but she fractured her knee. but she's getting better."

"She's in high spirits," Wolfhard said, adding that Brown literally split her kneecap in half. "It's a gnarly picture."

"I hope she's okay," Schnapp shared. "We've sent her a lot of videos and cards and stuff."

Brown announced over the weekend that she would not be able to attend the awards show due to her injury. The actress shared the news in a video posted to Instagram, in which she showed off her leg brace and crutches.

"I've never actually broken a bone except for now," Brown explained in the video. "I have split my kneecap, so from the doctor's orders, he told me to rest up and that means that I won't be attending the MTV Awards this weekend."

"I hope Gaten [Matarazzo] and Caleb [McLaughlin], Finn, Sadie and Noah have the best time and I love them so dearly," she added. "So I wish you guys the best and I'm sending my luck with you, and I'll be there in spirit."

Brown is nominated for both Best Performance in a Show and Best Kiss with Wolfhard at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place on Saturday but will be airing on Monday at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

After wishing their injured co-star well, the Stranger Things cast also teased the highly anticipated third season. Wolfhard hinted at "new characters" and a summer months setting, while Schnapp gave some more concrete details.

"I can't say too much but it's a great season so far," he said. "It's set in '85, there's eight episodes, and it does well mixing both [season] one and two of Stranger Things."

While no release date has yet been announced, season three of Stranger Things is not expected to hit Netflix until sometime in 2019.

