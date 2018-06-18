Adam Levine Holds Daughter Gio as Behati Prinsloo Shares First Pic of the Baby's Face

Little baby Gio!

Behati Prinsloo shared the first full-face photo of her 4-month-old daughter, Gio, in a sweet Father’s Day message to her hubby, Adam Levine.

In the sweet black-and-white image, a shirtless Levine, 39, cradles his daughter, showing off her face for the first time.

“My first baby holding OUR second baby.....Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend,” the 29-year-old supermodel captioned the shot. “We love you. Life is better with you.”

She also took a minute to honor her own father, Boet Prinsloo, adding, “To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.”

Last month, Gio’s older sister, Dusty Rose, made her first cameo in one of her famous dad’s music videos. Dusty and Behati both made a brief appearance at the end of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” video, though little Gio was noticeably absent.

Last month Levine opened up to ET’s Sophie Schillaci about the perks of having daughters.

“Girls are better than boys,” he told ET. “I didn’t think I was going to [love fathering daughters], but I love it. I always knew it was going to be the way – I knew I was having girls.”

For more from Levine, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Levine Dances With Jennifer Lopez, Daughter Dusty and More Stars in Maroon 5’s New Music Video

Adam Levine Plays It Cool (As James Corden Panics) While Getting Pulled Over on 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch!

Adam Levine and James Corden Get Pulled Over by a Cop During Carpool Karaoke