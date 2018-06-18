Did home sales, housing starts bounce back in May? Upcoming reports should offer clues

The housing market may be at a turning point. While demand remains strong amid sturdy job and income growth, limited supplies and rising prices and mortgage rates threaten to take an increasing toll on sales. In a light week of economic news, reports on builder sentiment, housing starts and existing home sales could help clarify the outlook.
Builder confidence has been fairly strong as a result of the healthy demand for single-family homes, but rising material costs may be dampening contractors' optimism, says Nomura economist Lewis Alexander. Climbing mortgage rates also could be playing a role. Still, economists expect the National Association of Home Builders to announce Monday that its builder sentiment index edged up in June to a solid level after dipping the previous month.
More: Are these the worst cities to live in? Study looks at quality of life across the U.S.
More: Wells Fargo wasn't alone - other US banks also opened unauthorized accounts
More: Home buying market so brutal, some home buyers make offer sight unseen
Housing starts fell 3.7 percent in April, but that was driven by a sharp decline in groundbreakings for volatile multifamily projects, Alexander notes. Meanwhile, tight housing supplies continue to fuel demand for single-family homes, though construction worker shortages and the limited availability of lots has tempered building activity. Economists estimate the Commerce Department will report Tuesday that housing starts rose 1.7 percent in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.3 million.
On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors releases its monthly report on existing home sales. Sales have been choppy, falling 2.5 percent in April, because of the supply crunch and the higher prices and mortgage rates. Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates rose the past week after falling for two straight weeks. They're now at 4.62 percent, up from 4.15 percent early in the year, according to Freddie Mac. Yet pending home sales increased in February and March, Alexander noes, and despite a modest decline in April, that should point to an increase in completed sales for May. Economists estimate the NAR will announce that existing home sales rose 1.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.6 million.
Temperatures will rise this week as high pressure strengthens. Marine layer clouds will become less extensive and clear faster due to a shallower marine layer.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration continues to spark outrage. Specifically, there's growing concern over officials separating children from their parents at the border.
Sunday marked day four of action at the World Cup; and it featured a huge upset that had hundreds of people dancing in the South Bay streets. Mexico took down the defending world champions Germany and local fans had a great time celebrating.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
The Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards were held Saturday night near Palm Springs and we're proud to share that several members of the News 8 team were honored.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim's family made the discovery just after 5 p.m. at their home in the 3600 block of 45th street in City Heights.
Del Mar is the only city in North County that allows off-leash dogs on the beach, but yearly seasonal changes to that rule have just taken effect.