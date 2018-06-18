British police: 3 struck dead by train in south London

British Transport Police say three people have died after being struck by a train in south London.

Details about the deaths at the Loughborough Junction in south London are not yet clear. Police said the three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Gary Richard said Monday that his team is "now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway."

He said the deaths are being treated as "unexplained." The bodies were found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday near the start of the commuter rush hour.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and observed something that might be related to the deaths to contact them immediately.

Transport police are on the scene working to identify the victims and notify their families.

Train services in the area are being delayed during the investigation.