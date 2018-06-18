Train derails in Indiana forcing mandatory evacuation

PRINCETON, Ind. - A train derailed in southwest Indiana on Sunday forcing a mandatory evacuation as train cars were on fire.
Gibson County (Ind.) Sheriff's Office said it received several calls Sunday night about a train derailment and explosion. In a statement, the sheriff's office said the train derailed about 2,100 feet west of a trailer park along U.S. 41 in Princeton.
It is unclear how the train derailed. A statement from CSX Transportation, which was operating the train, said there were no reported injuries.
CSX said preliminary reports indicated a release from a rail car containing propane. The statement said the train consisted of two locomotives, 89 loaded rail cars and nine empty rail cars.
First responders went door-to-door to homes and businesses in a 1-mile radius of the derailment to evacuate residents.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane, and there were no reported injuries at this time. Read more: https://t.co/kAcazw5ef5- CSX (@CSX) June 18, 2018
Statement from CSX Transportation:
"At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane. There are no reported injuries at this time. CSX is working closely with local firefighters and other first responders to assess the situation, and the safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The train consisted of two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.'
Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Noah Stubbs and Abbey Doyle on Twitter: @noahstubbs and @abbeyrd99
