John Legend Shares Pic of ‘Awesome’ Wife Chrissy Teigen Pumping Breast Milk on Father’s Day

Tristan Thompson may not have spent Father’s Day with Khloe Kardashian or their 2-month-old daughter, True, but the NBA star still took the time to give his baby girl a special shout out.
There’s nothing Sela Ward loves more than a challenge -- and she got that in spades with her cameo on Westworld.
Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things co-stars say she's "doing better" after splitting her knee-cap earlier this week.
Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet video and a moving tribute to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Father's Day Sunday.