John Legend Shares Pic of ‘Awesome’ Wife Chrissy Teigen Pumping Breast Milk on Father’s Day

John Legend used Father’s Day to praise the mother of his children, Chrissy Teigen.

The 39-year-old R&B singer took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie from the couple’s car ride to dinner on Sunday. “I know it’s Father’s Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome,” he wrote. “She’s taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty.”

In the image, Teigen who is wearing a beautiful blush dress, is seen pumping breast milk and throwing up a peace sign.

The 32-year-old supermodel and TV personality also took a minute to honor her husband on the special holiday. She first shared a photo of him with their two children, Miles and Luna, writing, “What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and king human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

Prior to dinner, the family celebrated with a brunch where Legend and his adorable 1-month-old son, Miles, posed for a sweet pic together.

There was also a delicious-looking Father’s Day cake, which 2-year-old Luna helped herself to. The gold heart-shaped cake treat, “Happy Father’s Day, John!” and featured two tiny hand prints.

For more from the happy couple, watch the clip below:

