Georgia Grandma Strangles Rabid Bobcat With Her Bare Hands While Granddaughter Slept

An elephant that once belonged to Michael Jackson took a note from his former owner and just "Beat It."
The photographer behind the heartbreaking image of a 2-year-old girl crying as her mom is being searched at the U.S.-Mexico border is now sharing the story behind the poignant photo.
Parents in Kansas may have to pay up $132,000 after their child was caught on tape knocking over an art statue at a community center.
Meghan Markle’s father has apologized for staging photos in the days leading up to his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry, who was made to promise he would never hurt his daughter before he granted permission for them to marry.
Paris commuter train service was interrupted Monday morning as a baby boy was born in one of the cars.
Mexico's stunning World Cup victory over top-ranked Germany was certainly a seismic event for soccer fans. But did it really move the earth?
A New Jersey mom gave birth to the "youngest survivor" of the Las Vegas shooting earlier this month.
A 70-year-old soccer fan made a lengthy road trip from his home in Germany to Moscow for the 2018 World Cup in a tractor to support his team.