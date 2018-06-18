‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Engaged!

Attention, Bachelor Nation! It’s time to ring more wedding bells.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are engaged, People reports. The couple made things official over the weekend in Mexico, and are currently abroad for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The beach proposal looked stunning with Ashley, 30, in a buttercup yellow dress while Jared, 29, got down on one knee in the sand while wearing a white button-down shirt and khaki pants.

After Jared rejected Ashley on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, she went on to date fellow Bachelor alum Kevin Wendt. Ashley and Kevin split this past March and shortly thereafter, she reconciled with Jared.

Earlier this month, ET’s Lauren Zima spoke with the couple after they rekindled their romance in May, and the topic of engagement came up.

"He can do it whenever he wants," Ashley said of a proposal at the time, adding she would say “yes” if Jared asked. The reality star did, however, drop one bombshell, noting, "He doesn't know this, but I don't think I'd want to live together unless we were engaged."

"Well that's something I didn't know," Jared replied at the time. "I'm a little traditional like that," she added.

Jared also opened up about saying “I love you” six weeks into the official start of their romance.

"I wanted to make sure," he explained. "I wanted us to date for a little while before we said those words to make sure this was real. And I wanted it to be important. We were in bed, we were lying there. I couldn't wait anymore! We were talking throughout that entire [Stagecoach] weekend about how much we liked each other, and I was like, 'I don't like you, I love you!"

