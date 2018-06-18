'Big Brother' Season 20 Cast Revealed -- Meet the New Houseguests!

Big Brother's cast announcement is here!

The 16 new houseguests will compete for $500,000 in season 20 of the CBS show that will once again be hosted by Julie Chen. The cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop and a Vegas entertainer, with ages ranging from 21 to 40.

CBS All Access subscribers will get first dibs at meeting the new cast with live-stream interviews starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on Monday. Big Brother's two-night premiere will air on Wednesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 28.

Here's what to know about the new houseguests:

Steve Arienta, 40

Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey

Current City: Wanaque, New Jersey

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Life motto: "Rock on."

Fun fact: "I MUST take baths at night."

Sam Bledsoe, 27

Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Current City: Stuarts Draft, Virgina

Occupation: Welder

Life motto: "Never give up."

Fun fact: "I catch critters like snakes and raccoons with my bare hands."

Haleigh Broucher, 21

Hometown: Village Mills, Texas

Current City: College Station, Texas

Occupation: College student

Life motto: "You get what you give."

Fun fact: "I have two fears that seem unreasonable: chainsaws and crossing the street."

Kaycee Clark, 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Current City: Tempe, Arizonia

Occupation: Pro football player

Life motto: "Think outside the box, take risks and never give up."

Fun fact: "Moved to Scottsdale for a girl, then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself!"

Tyler Crispen, 23

Hometown: Rossford, Ohio

Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Occupation: Lifeguard

Life motto: "Do whatever the hell you want."

Fun fact: "I fell off a pool slide when I was a kid and died, kinda."

Bayleigh Dayton, 25

Hometown: Lees Summit, Montana

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Flight attendant

Life motto: "Learn to walk with Kings and Queens but never lose the common touch. It's easy to start pumping your head up with nonsense when you feel like you've accomplished a little and I've seen a lot of people lose their head once they start succeeding. My goal is to always know where I come from and who I am supposed to be serving. A wise man once said BE HUMBLE. SIT DOWN."

Fun fact: "Gets hit on every day while being a flight attendant."

Kaitlyn Herman, 24

Hometown: Plainview, New York

Current City: Encino, California

Occupation: Life coach

Life motto: "Everything is happening for the highest good of every person."

Fun fact: "I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with."

Winston Hines, 28

Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky

Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Life motto: "Give your all today, for what you keep, you lose forever."

Fun fact: "Writes love notes to my dog before work."

Angie "Rockstar" Lantry, 34

Hometown: Columbia, Maryland

Current City: Columbia, Maryland

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Life motto: "No one makes it out of this life alive, so laugh, party, and try and make others feel good along the journey."

Fun fact: "A unicorn walked me down the aisle during my wedding."

JC Monduix, 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida via Spain

Current City: West Hollywood, California

Occupation: Professional dancer

Life motto: "To enjoy the moment because you do not know about tomorrow."

Fun fact: "I say I'm 5'0, but I'm only 4'8"."

Brett Robinson, 25

Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut

Current City: Charlestown, Massachusetts

Occupation: Cyber security engineer

Life motto: "Those who think they can, and those who think they can't, are both usually right."

Fun fact: "I hack into his friends' computers for fun."

Angela Rummans, 26

Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Current City: Playa Vista, California

Occupation: Fitness model

Life motto: "Man plans, God laughs. I'm really not that religious but this saying so perfectly describes my life."

Fun fact: "Tried out for my high school football team."

Scottie Salton, 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois

Current City: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Shipping manager

Life motto: "When the shark is hungry, he eats!"

Fun fact: "I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed."

Faysal Shafaat, 26

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Current City: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Life motto: "Everybody dies but not everybody lives. Live everyday like it's your last."

Fun fact: "I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age."

Rachel Swindler, 29

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Vegas entertainer

Life motto: "Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery."

Fun fact: "I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job."

Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, 23

Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut

Occupation: Day trader

Life motto: "Be yourself and things will fall right into place. Be somebody else and things will fall right on your face. Yes, I made that up myself. But it's a real life motto for me. At the end of the day, I tend to be SWAGGY and never try to imitate someone else."

Fun fact: "I hate spending any time at the beach."

While fans await the season 20 premiere of Big Brother, here's a look at what Marissa Jaret Winokur told ET about life after Celebrity Big Brother:

