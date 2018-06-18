'Big Brother' Season 20 Cast Revealed -- Meet the New Houseguests!

By Paige Gawley, ET Online
Big Brother's cast announcement is here!
The 16 new houseguests will compete for $500,000 in season 20 of the CBS show that will once again be hosted by Julie Chen. The cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop and a Vegas entertainer, with ages ranging from 21 to 40.
CBS All Access subscribers will get first dibs at meeting the new cast with live-stream interviews starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on Monday. Big Brother's two-night premiere will air on Wednesday, June 27, and Thursday, June 28.
Here's what to know about the new houseguests:
Steve Arienta, 40
Hometown: Parsippany, New Jersey
Current City: Wanaque, New Jersey
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Life motto: "Rock on."
Fun fact: "I MUST take baths at night."
Sam Bledsoe, 27
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Virginia
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Virgina
Occupation: Welder
Life motto: "Never give up."
Fun fact: "I catch critters like snakes and raccoons with my bare hands."
Haleigh Broucher, 21
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student
Life motto: "You get what you give."
Fun fact: "I have two fears that seem unreasonable: chainsaws and crossing the street."
Kaycee Clark, 30
Hometown: San Diego, California
Current City: Tempe, Arizonia
Occupation: Pro football player
Life motto: "Think outside the box, take risks and never give up."
Fun fact: "Moved to Scottsdale for a girl, then broke up after a few months living there, but ended up staying there and made a new life for myself!"
Tyler Crispen, 23
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Occupation: Lifeguard
Life motto: "Do whatever the hell you want."
Fun fact: "I fell off a pool slide when I was a kid and died, kinda."
Bayleigh Dayton, 25
Hometown: Lees Summit, Montana
Current City: Atlanta, Georgia
Occupation: Flight attendant
Life motto: "Learn to walk with Kings and Queens but never lose the common touch. It's easy to start pumping your head up with nonsense when you feel like you've accomplished a little and I've seen a lot of people lose their head once they start succeeding. My goal is to always know where I come from and who I am supposed to be serving. A wise man once said BE HUMBLE. SIT DOWN."
Fun fact: "Gets hit on every day while being a flight attendant."
Kaitlyn Herman, 24
Hometown: Plainview, New York
Current City: Encino, California
Occupation: Life coach
Life motto: "Everything is happening for the highest good of every person."
Fun fact: "I'm often caught sleeping with my eyes open, which is terrifying for those I live with."
Winston Hines, 28
Hometown: Somerset, Kentucky
Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Life motto: "Give your all today, for what you keep, you lose forever."
Fun fact: "Writes love notes to my dog before work."
Angie "Rockstar" Lantry, 34
Hometown: Columbia, Maryland
Current City: Columbia, Maryland
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Life motto: "No one makes it out of this life alive, so laugh, party, and try and make others feel good along the journey."
Fun fact: "A unicorn walked me down the aisle during my wedding."
JC Monduix, 28
Hometown: Miami, Florida via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, California
Occupation: Professional dancer
Life motto: "To enjoy the moment because you do not know about tomorrow."
Fun fact: "I say I'm 5'0, but I'm only 4'8"."
Brett Robinson, 25
Hometown: Oakdale, Connecticut
Current City: Charlestown, Massachusetts
Occupation: Cyber security engineer
Life motto: "Those who think they can, and those who think they can't, are both usually right."
Fun fact: "I hack into his friends' computers for fun."
Angela Rummans, 26
Hometown: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Current City: Playa Vista, California
Occupation: Fitness model
Life motto: "Man plans, God laughs. I'm really not that religious but this saying so perfectly describes my life."
Fun fact: "Tried out for my high school football team."
Scottie Salton, 26
Hometown: Shorewood, Illinois
Current City: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Shipping manager
Life motto: "When the shark is hungry, he eats!"
Fun fact: "I'm a 26-year-old virgin who has never been kissed."
Faysal Shafaat, 26
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Current City: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Life motto: "Everybody dies but not everybody lives. Live everyday like it's your last."
Fun fact: "I wet the bed until the age of 10, which helped me be skilled at laundry at an early age."
Rachel Swindler, 29
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
Occupation: Vegas entertainer
Life motto: "Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery."
Fun fact: "I use my power over men to make huge tips on the job."
Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, 23
Hometown: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Current City: Bridgeport, Connecticut
Occupation: Day trader
Life motto: "Be yourself and things will fall right into place. Be somebody else and things will fall right on your face. Yes, I made that up myself. But it's a real life motto for me. At the end of the day, I tend to be SWAGGY and never try to imitate someone else."
Fun fact: "I hate spending any time at the beach."
While fans await the season 20 premiere of Big Brother, here's a look at what Marissa Jaret Winokur told ET about life after Celebrity Big Brother:
