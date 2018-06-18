Live stream: Immigration takes center stage at sheriff's conference

Law enforcement officials from across the country are in New Orleans for the National Sheriff's Association conference.
Members of President Trump's administration are kicking off the event, speaking about illegal immigration and strategies to fight it.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, and House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise will all speak. USA TODAY will provide live coverage in the player above.
On Sunday, facing increasingly intense scrutiny for treatment of families trying to cross the border, Nielson took to Twitter to vehemently deny claims that her department's border policy dictates separation of children from their parents.
"We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period," Nielsen tweeted late Sunday. "For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law."
A new policy, unveiled by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, calls for "zero-tolerance" for immigrants who illegally enter the U.S. along the Mexican border. Sessions warned that violators would be met with "the full prosecutorial powers of the Department of Justice."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Diego Monday to join San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas and about a dozen other Democrats in visiting at least one immigration detention facility housing migrant children who have been separated from their families or arrived in the country unaccompanied.
Temperatures will rise this week as high pressure strengthens. Marine layer clouds will become less extensive and clear faster due to a shallower marine layer.
As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim's family made the discovery just after 5 p.m. at their home in the 3600 block of 45th street in City Heights.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
President Trump's zero-tolerance policy on immigration continues to spark outrage. Specifically, there's growing concern over officials separating children from their parents at the border.
Sunday marked day four of action at the World Cup; and it featured a huge upset that had hundreds of people dancing in the South Bay streets. Mexico took down the defending world champions Germany and local fans had a great time celebrating.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.