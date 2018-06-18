Hit-and-run crash kills one man, injures another in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A hit-and-run crash kills one man and leaves another badly injured in Escondido.

The crash was reported by Escondido police to the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. on the eastbound Ronald Packard Parkway at Broadway, the CHP said.

CHP says the two men were trying to push a stalled Jeep Cherokee out of the freeway lanes at the 78 and Broadway, when they were hit by a RAV 4.



One of the men was a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help.



Authorities say they've identified the owner of the car that struck the jeep.

The freeway was reduced to one lane eastbound for the investigation, the CHP said.