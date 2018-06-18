Police investigate after man's body found in Pauma Valley pond - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate after man's body found in Pauma Valley pond

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A sheriff's search and rescue unit removed a man's body from a pond Monday morning in Pauma Valley.
     
The body was discovered in the 14000 block of Old Cole Grade Road in Pauma Valley, just north of Valley Center in an irrigation pond at an organic farm.
     
It isn't clear yet what caused the man's death, but police says foul play is not suspected.
     
Sheriff's detectives are investigating.

