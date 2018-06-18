Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Shares Her and Late Father's Prince Cover

The daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell posted on Sunday a haunting, previously unreleased duet with her father of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U" song in honor of Father's Day.

Toni Cornell, 13, shared the cover on YouTube, with a short Father's Day message to her late father, who died in May 2017 in a suicide at the age of 52. In the song, Toni takes lead vocals and more than holds her own with her dad backing her up in what is an emotional cover of the Prince classic, which became a hit when Sinéad O'Connor sang it in 1990.

"Daddy, I love you and miss you so much. You were the best father anyone could ask for," Toni Cornell wrote on her YouTube post. "Our relationship was so special, and you were always there for me. You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday. Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you."

This isn't the first time Toni Cornell has sang in tribute to her late father, who is widely considered one of the founding fathers of the Seattle grunge movement in the late 1980s and 1990s. Last August, she performed with OneRepublic to honor her father and late LinkinPark singer, Chester Bennington, with an emotional rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a song Bennington sang at Cornell's funeral.

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicki, recently spoke about his death on Good Morning America, saying that he had been sober for years, but had been prescribed medications around the time of his death for insomnia. She said she believed that those medications impaired his judgment.

"He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life," she said at the time. “I don't think that he could make any decisions because of the level of impairment."

Check out Toni Cornell's performance of "Hallelujah" with OneRepublic:

