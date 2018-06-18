CHP conducts operation focused on pedestrian safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.



The enforcement operation will take place on June 18 and June 20 at Calle Verde east of Avocado Blvd. within San Diego County. Regrettably, the unincorporated county of San Diego has experienced a large number of traffic collisions involving pedestrians.



The most recent tragedy occurred on May 25 when two pedestrians were struck by a Ford F-150 Pickup on Arnold Way while walking along the road. The CHP is committed to preventing these tragic deaths and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs.

The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and bicycling throughout the unincorporated county of San Diego.

CHP officers will conduct enforcement operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield right-of-way. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.

The CHP conducts pedestrian enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.