First Amendment victory is Florida man's second at Supreme Court

Calling all young fairies! Grab your wings and come celebrate summer at San Diego Botanic Garden on Saturday June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A report of gunshots at a City Heights park prompted 30-minute lockdowns at two nearby schools Monday while officers searched in vain for the shooter or shooters, authorities reported. The shots fired at Teralta Park off Central and Orange Avenues were reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.
The calendar may say Monday but at News 8's Morning Extra it was "Fry-day" with Chef George. He stopped by to make deep-fried Oreos and other treats; and share recipes for your favorite fair foods.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Diego Monday to join San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas and about a dozen other Democrats in visiting at least one immigration detention facility housing migrant children who have been separated from their families or arrived in the country unaccompanied.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.
A sheriff's search and rescue unit removed a man's body from a pond Monday morning in Pauma Valley. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
Temperatures will rise this week as high pressure strengthens. Marine layer clouds will become less extensive and clear faster due to a shallower marine layer.