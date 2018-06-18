Pregnant Hilary Duff Gets Boyfriend Matthew Koma a 'Daddy' Shirt

Hilary Duff is beyond excited to see boyfriend Matthew Koma as a dad!

The pregnant 30-year-old actress celebrated Father's Day with Koma by getting him the sweetest gift. In a snap posted to Instagram, the 31-year-old rocker is sporting a denim shirt that's embroidered with the word "Daddy" on the collar.

"Soon to be," the former Lizzie McGuire star captioned the shot.

Duff followed that up with a mirror selfie of the pair where Koma is rocking his gift while Duff cradles her ever growing stomach.

The duo announced they were expecting a girl in matching Instagram posts earlier this month. "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited," Duff wrote.

"We made a baby girl," Koma captioned his post. "She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Duff is already mom to 6-year-old Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. The Younger star recently revealed that she was thrilled to be having a girl this time around.

"It was funny that I cared so much," Duff said on KIIS-FM's On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "My sister has girls and I feel like I’m really girly. But obviously for the past six years, I’ve bought, like, monsters and trucks and planes. Luca is into all the boy stuff, so everything is blue and green. I was just ready for pink and purple stuff. I was so excited. It was really fun."

Nico Tortorella, Duff's Youngerco-star, only has the sweetest things to say about the pregnant actress.

"She is such an incredible mom and I got to spend some time with Luca on set this year and he’s just such an incredible kid," Tortorella told ET's Leanne Aguilera earlier this month. "She's been talking about having another baby for years and I’m so excited that she gets to have one."

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Pregnant Hilary Duff Says She Was 'So Nervous' About Having Another Boy

Hilary Duff’s Son Luca Has Picked Out the Most Epic Name for His Future Sister

'Younger' Star Nico Tortorella is 'So Excited' for Co-Star Hilary Duff's Pregnancy News (Exclusive)