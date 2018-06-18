Fairy Festival 2018 at the San Diego Botanic Garden

Calling all young fairies! Come celebrate summer at San Diego Botanic Garden on Saturday June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can don your favorite fairy costume or come just as you are! The Fairy Princess will be on hand to for photos, young fairies can enjoy fairy crafts, face painting, a fairyland market, and the enchanted butterfly garden.

There will also two stages with live performances by Willowood and Ruth and Emilia begin at 10 am and run through 1:45 pm. Be sure to stop by the food court with organic food, pizza, coffee, cupcakes and lemonade available from a variety of vendors.

The Fairy Festival is free with paid admission or membership, and there are fees for crafts. Adult attendees are asked not to dress up for the festival. Find more information right here.