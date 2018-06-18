Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Emergency Call

Heather Locklear has been hospitalized after an emergency call.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's department tells ET that they responded to the 56-year-old actress' home around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

"Our deputies responded, along with Ventura County Fire," the spokesperson said. "When we responded and contacted the person at the residence, [we] determined that there was no crime. It was strictly a medical call. There was a patient that was transported to a local hospital."

When asked if there were any guns or weapons discovered at the scene during the time of the incident, the spokesperson said he was not aware of any being found, telling ET, "They [deputies] would have said something to me if something like that had occurred."

According to TMZ, Locklear was admitted to the hospital for a psych evaluation after a family member called 911 and claimed Locklear was acting erratically and threatening to hurt and kill herself.

It's been a rocky year for Locklear, who was arrested in February for an incident at home involving her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The Melrose Place star, who is facing four counts of misdemeanor battery on an officer and one charge of resisting or obstructing an officer, entered a not guilty plea in April.

As ET previously reported, a domestic violence call was reported at a residence on Feb. 25. In an initial investigation, police alleged that Locklear had battered Heisser at the residence prior to their arrival. During the arrest, police said Locklear became combative and uncooperative, and allegedly battered three deputies.

Following the arrest (and her longtime battle with substance abuse), Locklear entered a treatment facility in March. A source told ET at the time that Locklear's 20-year-old daughter, Ava, "begged" her mom to go to rehab.

"[Heather is] getting the help she finally needs," the source said. "[Ava] wants her mother to get clean and sober once and for all."

"Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety," an additional source added. "Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time."

