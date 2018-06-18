Zoe Saldana on How She Plans to Simplify Her Family-Filled Summer

As a successful actress and mom of three, Zoe Saldana is all about simplifying where she can. That's why the Guardians of the Galaxy star has teamed up with American Express to announce their new Cash Magnet? Card.

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with Saldana at American Express's Simplify Your Summer event in New York City, where she dished all about how the Cash Magnet? Card is making her busy life a little easier.

"Right now, the average American that works really hard needs to also make time to have fun," Saldana said. "Now that we’re kicking off summer with a new card, what better way than to work hard and also play [hard]."

That's exactly what American Express did at the Simplify Your Summer event, demonstrating great summer hacks to enjoy the season without the stress.

"[Guests] are going to get to play, try new cocktails and share with each other and connect. And do it in a way that makes us feel encouraged for being business people and for working so hard and having our dreams and pursuing it," Saldana explained, as Queer Eye star Karamo Brown also got in on the action.

"Just being a father and being busy with season two of Queer Eye coming out, I wanted to make sure that my summers are simple and easy. That's why I partnered with American Express... it's also so I find time to connect with my family," he shared. "Make sure you spend four out of the seven nights hanging with friends. For me, it's going to be spending the summer with the Fab Five."

Family time during the summer is also a big priority for Saldana.

"I'm going to try to get in some sleep and play, a lot of play with my little ones. I think that's super important. That keeps you really young, because it keeps you exercising a great deal," she revealed, before sharing how the Cash Magnet?Card perfectly fits into her lifestyle.

"When you work so hard and you have all these expenses, you want to make sure that you're using a card that adds value to you back," she said. "That's like, an instant gratification."

