Duchess Meghan is mocked for wearing baggy dress to family wedding

Duchess Meghan of Sussex is proving her style isn't just sleek and slender: She wore a a rather roomy Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding Saturday, inspiring a surge of jeering tweets.
Her blue-and-white toile-print shirtdress, described variously as "floaty," "loose" and "luxe bohemian," looked too big for svelte Meghan, 36, especially in the bodice. It had an asymmetrical ruffled hem - higher in the front - plus a wrap-style top and too-long billowing sleeves, all for a little over $5,000.
She accessorized with a creamy pill-box fascinator and creamy sky-high Aquazzura stilettos on which she briefly wobbled as she walked along an uneven path into a country church in Lincolnshire, England. She was prevented from falling by the steadying arm of new husband Harry, who wore a morning coat and a blue tie that matched his bride's dress.
But Meghan's dress wasn't as widely acclaimed as her other recent fashion choices, such as the form-fitting Givenchy cape-style dress she wore last week during her first solo engagement with her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II.
The weekend wedding outfit was "dull," sniffed "The Daily Mail," although "Harper's Bazaar" said it was "flawless."
But critical tweets focused on how loose it looked on her. Some suggested she needs a new dressmaker; others wondered if she had lost weight.
"Oh no sorry #MeghanMarkle this is not you... way too big!! Where has your lovely style gone ?" tweeted one user in the United Kingdom.
"Dress is swamping her again who's doing the fittings on this poor girl #harryandmeghan #toobig #RoyalWedding #duchessofsussex #MeghanMarkle #needsanewstylist," commented Linda Stevens.
"I have tried giving her credit, but #MeghanMarkle simply cannot get it right. Here is "the thing" she was wearing this weekend. I am sure Mr Oscar de la Renta is turning in his grave..." posted Simon Rademan.
Similar sentiments were posted about the seeming loose fit of Meghan's otherwise well-received Givenchy wedding gown when she married Harry on May 19 at Windsor Castle.
It was the first appearance by the former Meghan Markle at a private Spencer family wedding, this one involving Harry's first cousin, Celia McCorquodale, the daughter of his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and thus niece to his late mother, Princess Diana.
Celia, 29, married George Woodhouse at St. Andrew and St. Mary's Church in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire, near her parents' farm, in a wedding ceremony packed with Spencers, the ancient aristocratic family that included the former Lady Diana Spencer.
Celia wore the famous Spencer tiara, which Diana wore when she married Harry's father, Prince Charles, in 1981 in London.
The tiara is now owned by the bride's uncle, Diana's and Lady Sarah's brother, the Earl Spencer. He was at the wedding with some of his adult children, cousins to Celia and Harry, including model Lady Kitty Spencer. Most of the Spencer clan were at Harry and Meghan's wedding.
