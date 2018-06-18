Urban Remedy helps to raise funds for the Farm Lab

(SAN DIEGO) - Have you heard about Farm Lab? It's a ten acre farm and interactive learning center for all students in the Encinitas Union School District that's been designed to fit in with the district’s Green Initiatives and Health and Wellness Program, as well as providing educational retreats for students.

To help raise funds for this exciting endeavor, the organic food delivery service Urban Remedy will be donating 100% of their opening day sales to EUSD Farm Lab.

Students at Farm Lab learn Next Generation Science using the DREAMS (Design, Research, Engineering, Art, Math and Science) approach to education and engaging in game-based, experiential science lessons that are centered around nutrition and the environment.