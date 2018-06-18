Alicia Silverstone Is 'Super Excited' About Dating Again But Admits It Can Be 'Confusing'

Alicia Silverstone is fully embracing the dating life.

In a new interview with Redbook, the 41-year-old actress opens up about raising her 7-year-old child, Bear, as a single mom after filing for divorce last month from musician Christopher Jarecki following 12 years of marriage.

While Silverstone told ET shortly after the divorce filing that she was "doing great," the Clueless and American Woman actress admits to the magazine that the separation has been difficult nonetheless.

"Obviously, it's heartbreaking. You don't ever think you'll be apart when you get married," she shares. "All I can really say is that we'll co-parent Bear together, and this is completely a good thing for both of us."

As for diving back into the dating pool?

"I love it," she says with a laugh, but adding that it can sometimes be a little daunting.

"Yes, I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people," she says. "I'm super excited about being available and open to whatever's next. Of course, there's tons about it that’s confusing. I call my girlfriends and I'm like, 'What does this mean?'"

As for being a mom, Silverstone sounds pretty chill. While she's an animal rights activist who has posed nude for PETA on more than one occasion and a vocal vegan, she's not overly strict with Bear on that front.

"I'm really open to Bear being a little bit flexible out in the world. When he is with other kids who are eating regular pizza — if there's no vegan pizza, I want him to have the pizza," she says. "I know other vegans might not agree with that or think it's acceptable, but I don't care. I just try to always make sure that at some point in the day he gets some brown rice in him, some greens, and some beans. And if he does that, I feel good. You do the best you can."

Silverstone adds that she also wants Bear to embrace a love of life.

"I hope most that he sees that Mommy's passionate about life, and maybe that will inspire him to find his passion in life and live it to the fullest," she shares.

