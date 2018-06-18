Kate Spade's Funeral Will Be Held in Kansas City

Fashion designer Kate Spade will be laid to rest on Thursday in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

An obituary notice indicates that a mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church on that day at 3 p.m. Spade was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Manhattan apartment on June 5. She was 55.

While her obituary touches on her achievements in fashion, it also includes personal notes about her as a person.

"However, there was so much more to Katy and her life. Those who knew her personally can share stories of a phenomenally loving, giving, humble, warm and affectionate woman who tragically left this world far too soon," it reads. "Katy’s determination was matched only by her generosity. Loyal almost to a fault, Katy could be counted on to support her friends and family in times of trouble without question or judgment."

It continues, talking about her sense of humor, infectious laugh and perceptiveness.

"She always aspired to put the best interests of others ahead of her own. Katy will always be remembered lovingly for her conscientiousness and empathy," the obituary adds. "She loved animals. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. Katy was kind beyond words to describe. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and by the millions she inspired."

Spade's husband, Andy Spade, has said that she suffered from anxiety and depression for years. The couple had one child together, 13-year-old daughter Frances.

In lieu of flowers, Spade's family asks that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or to Wayside Waifs, Kansas City’s largest no-kill animal shelter and pet adoption campus.

For a touching tribute to Spade from brother-in-law David Spade, watch the video below.

