Stars of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' visit San Diego, film in theaters June 29

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar.

Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.

A post shared by Kelli Gillespie Richardson (@kelligillespie) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

Benico Del Toro and Josh Brolin sign autographs, take selfies with military families at MCAS Miramar for @SicarioMovie screening pic.twitter.com/uE57xWuuq6 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) June 16, 2018

