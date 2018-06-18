Stars of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' visit San Diego, film in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stars of 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' visit San Diego, film in theaters June 29

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar.

Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.

