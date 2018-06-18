'Fry-day': How to make fair foods at home with Chef George

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The calendar may say Monday but at News 8's Morning Extra it was "Fry-day" with Chef George.

He stopped by to make deep-fried Oreos and other treats; and share recipes for your favorite fair foods; in fact, Chef George wrote a book called "Fair Foods" which is an illustrated cookbook featuring recipes for popular and offbeat food served at state and county fairs across the U.S.

See below for the recipes featured on Monday's Morning Extra:

Summertime Adult Lemonade - This is served at many fairs under the name “lemonade” but not a single lemon has been harmed in making these drinks.

Makes two servings in two tall glasses

Ingredients

Crushed ice

2 oz Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz Grand Marnier

2 oz Sweet and sour Mix

6 oz 7-up

1 medium orange, sliced

Recipe

1. Fill each glass with ice. Top with whiskey, grand marnier and sweet and sour mix. Stir.

2. Top with 7-up. Granish with an orange slice

Deep Fried Oreos - Created in 2002 at the Los Angeles County Fair by Charlie Boghosian who is also known as “Chicken Charlie”, served three to an order, it became a fair favorite and now you can find these in many state and county fairs nationwide.

Need

Stock pot

Deep-fry thermometer

Baking sheet lined with parchment paper

36 skewers

Ingredients

36 “Double Stuff” Oreo’s

36 skewers

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp sea salt

2 cups buttermilk

1/3 cup whole milk

2 large eggs

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

canola oil

powdered sugar

Recipe

1. Take and skewer each Oreo through the cream filling. Place on prepared baking sheet. Place in freezer for 2 hours.

2. Meanwhile, prepare the batter. In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

3. In a bowl, whisk buttermilk, whole milk, eggs and melted butter. Pour into flour mixture and blend just till smooth.

4. In a stock pot with 1-1/2 –inches of canola oil, on medium heat to 375°F.

5. Dip each Oreo into batter until fully coated. Place in hot oil, turning after a few seconds to make sure all sides are light brown, about 4 to 6 minutes.

6. Drain on paper toweling. Dust with powdered sugar.

Note: Make sure the oil is up to temperature before adding more cookies

Deep Fried Strawberries

Serves four to six

Need

Stock pot

Baking sheet lined with paper toweling

Deep-fry thermometer

Ingredients

16 long stemmed strawberries

1-1/2 cups cake flour

3 tsp baking soda

1 cup tonic water

1/4 cup lemon lime soda

canola oil

Recipe

1. Place berries on baking sheet and place in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

2. In a stock pot, on medium, heat about 1-1/2 inches of canola oil to 375°F.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk flour and baking soda. Whisk tonic water and soda to make a smooth batter about the consistency of pancake batter.

4. Dip each cold berry into batter, a few at a time. Place into hot oil and turn if needed to create a light brown coating, about 2 minutes total.

5. Use tongs to remove from oil and drain on paper toweling. Continue until all of the berries have fried.

6. Serve warm.

Pickle Dogs - One of the simplest fair foods and kind of “healthy” versus other fair foods. This is still one of the favorites of the Minnesota State Fair.

Serves six

Ingredients

6 slices honey ham

1/4 cup spreadable cream cheese

6 medium dill pickle spears, drained and dry

Recipe

1. Spread a few teaspoons of cream cheese on one side of each slice of ham.

2. Roll a pickle spear into each ham slice. Roll up, it should stick together with the cream cheese.