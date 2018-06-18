Even Trump's family divided by 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

President Donald Trump's controversial "zero tolerance' immigration policy, which includes separating migrant children from their parents, has drawn criticism from a lot of public figures. Even first lady Melania Trump has weighed in, saying Sunday the U.S. should be a country of laws, "but also a country that governs with heart." Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended her department's policies Monday, saying the children are provided food, medical attention, education and anything else they might need (except, of course, their parents). "We will not apologize for doing our job," she said hours after vehemently denying any such policy existed. On Father's Day, a group of Senate and House members toured the U.S.-Mexico border to "further investigate' the policy. Their tour included a stop at a processing center in McAllen, Texas, where migrants are kept in 30-by-30-foot cages that each hold 20 to 30 people.
What could have resulted in a historic Supreme Court ruling Monday on partisan gerrymandering did just the opposite: nothing. Taking up two cases, Wisconsin and Maryland, the justices declined to address the constitutional issue at hand - states drawing election maps intended to help one political party dominate the other. Instead, they punted back to the lower courts. But gerrymandering may still make an appearance next term through North Carolina. In 2016, the once-purple state drew a congressional map that resulted in the election of 10 Republicans out of 13 seats making it a prime case for the court's consideration.
Maybe buying property in Nebraska isn't such a bad idea. A new report released Monday said that rising seas could consume more than 300,000 homes along coastal areas of the U.S. in the next 30 years. The homes' value? Some $120 billion. Even worse, by the end of the century, homes and businesses currently worth more than $1 trillion - including those in Miami, New York's Long Island and the San Francisco Bay area - could be at risk. "This is a slow-moving disaster," said Rachel Cleetus, lead economist with the Union of Concerned Scientists, the group that prepared the report. States with the most homes at risk by 2100 are Florida, with about 1 million homes (more than 10 percent of the state's current residential properties); New Jersey, with 250,000 homes; and New York, with 143,000 homes.
Canadians are often noted for their politeness, but the growing tension with the United States has many of America's neighbors to the north saying, "no more Mr. Nice Guy, eh." With hashtags such as #BoycottUSA, #BuyCanadian and #VacationCanada faithful Canadians are mounting a boycott of U.S. goods and American-made products. Many cite President Donald Trump's anti-Canadian sentiments and tariffs to justify the boycott. Trump also called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest & weak' in a tweet last week, which was the final straw for many Canadians who are taking up the boycott.
"Incredibles 2," the animated Disney blockbuster that picks up where the original movie left off 14 years ago, earned $180 million in its first weekend, making it the best opening of all time for an animated film. But the family-friendly sequel has also made history by becoming the first film from Walt Disney Pictures to come with a warning label. A scene with bright flashing lights sparked concerns that it could trigger seizures in people with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness. In response, Disney sent an advisory to theaters asking them to warn customers about the sequence of flashing lights.
The Short List is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.
Calling all young fairies! Grab your wings and come celebrate summer at San Diego Botanic Garden on Saturday June 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A report of gunshots at a City Heights park prompted 30-minute lockdowns at two nearby schools Monday while officers searched in vain for the shooter or shooters, authorities reported. The shots fired at Teralta Park off Central and Orange Avenues were reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.
The calendar may say Monday but at News 8's Morning Extra it was "Fry-day" with Chef George. He stopped by to make deep-fried Oreos and other treats; and share recipes for your favorite fair foods.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Diego Monday to join San Diego Rep. Juan Vargas and about a dozen other Democrats in visiting at least one immigration detention facility housing migrant children who have been separated from their families or arrived in the country unaccompanied.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.
A sheriff's search and rescue unit removed a man's body from a pond Monday morning in Pauma Valley. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
Temperatures will rise this week as high pressure strengthens. Marine layer clouds will become less extensive and clear faster due to a shallower marine layer.