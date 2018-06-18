School lockdowns lifted following gunshots at City Heights park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

School lockdowns lifted following gunshots at City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report of gunshots at a City Heights park prompted 30-minute lockdowns at two nearby schools Monday while officers searched in vain for the shooter or shooters, authorities reported. The shots fired at Teralta Park off Central and Orange Avenues were reported shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

No injuries were reported, Officer Robert Heims said.

A witness reported seeing several people running away from the park immediately after the gunfire erupted.

Administrators at Central Elementary and Wilson Middle schools secured all students and staffers in their classrooms and offices as a precaution as police searched the neighborhood.

No suspects were in custody as of early afternoon, Heims said.

The campus lockdowns were lifted about 12:30 p.m., San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.

