British Man Accidentally Kills Himself While Demonstrating 'Stab-Proof' Vest

North Carolina School Receptionist Sings 'At Last' on Last Day of Work Before Summer Vacation

North Carolina School Receptionist Sings 'At Last' on Last Day of Work Before Summer Vacation

One North Carolina high school receptionist was so excited for the final day of school that she belted out Etta James’ classic "At Last" over the loudspeaker.





One North Carolina high school receptionist was so excited for the final day of school that she belted out Etta James’ classic "At Last" over the loudspeaker.