This driver was going too slow in the left lane, so an officer pulled her over

An Indiana State Police officer's actions are going viral on social media after he posted that he had pulled over a woman for going too slow in the left lane.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that the driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.

"Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass," Wheeles tweeted.

I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.



Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

Several people on Twitter were thanking the officer for pulling her over:

We can sure could use you in Tennessee — Mark Willoughby (@TheViewfrom111) June 17, 2018

Sir, please consider an extended vacation in Cobb County, Georgia pic.twitter.com/my04mbWLg4 — Beth (@beth_lee) June 17, 2018

THANK YOU! I wish this was done a lot more frequently. Traffic jams and road rage are the results of that kind of driving. — Pam Ellis (@attitudeofgrat) June 17, 2018

Story courtesy of WCNC.