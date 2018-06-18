This driver was going too slow in the left lane, so an officer p - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This driver was going too slow in the left lane, so an officer pulled her over

An Indiana State Police officer's actions are going viral on social media after he posted that he had pulled over a woman for going too slow in the left lane.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that the driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.

"Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass," Wheeles tweeted.

Several people on Twitter were thanking the officer for pulling her over:

