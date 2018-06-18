This driver was going too slow in the left lane, so an officer pulled her over

An Indiana State Police officer's actions are going viral on social media after he posted that he had pulled over a woman for going too slow in the left lane.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that the driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.
"Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass," Wheeles tweeted.
I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane.— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018
Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy
Several people on Twitter were thanking the officer for pulling her over:
We can sure could use you in Tennessee— Mark Willoughby (@TheViewfrom111) June 17, 2018
Sir, please consider an extended vacation in Cobb County, Georgia pic.twitter.com/my04mbWLg4— Beth (@beth_lee) June 17, 2018
THANK YOU! I wish this was done a lot more frequently. Traffic jams and road rage are the results of that kind of driving.— Pam Ellis (@attitudeofgrat) June 17, 2018
Story courtesy of WCNC.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.