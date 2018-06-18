Sippin' something sweet this summer in Del Mar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sippin' something sweet this summer in Del Mar

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar. 

From the Unicorn Hot Chocolate that put her on the map when Cosmopolitan featured her after seeing it on Instagram to the Mermaid Milkshake, there is no shortage of creativity, fantasy or flavor in each menu item. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the whimsical shop to see what everyone is going crazy for.

