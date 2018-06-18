OnPolitics Today: Zoning in on zero tolerance

It's Monday, OnPolitics fam, and there's a lot to get through today. So we're going to keep the intro short and just get right to it. Keep up with the latest, get your friends to subscribe and let's go.
Late last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that nearly 2,000 children had been separated from adults in a six-week period as part of its "zero tolerance" policy. Why is this happening? In short: The Trump administration is cracking down on adult immigrants who cross the border illegally, criminally prosecuting them. Children can't be held in criminal detention, hence the separations.
The news has since come to a boiling point, with the policy drawing more scrutiny, especially with lawmakers showing up at detention centers near the border. Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen defended the policy on Monday.
"We have to do our job. We will not apologize for doing our job," she said. "This administration has a simple message - If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you."
President Donald Trump pressed Democrats to support Republican efforts to "fix the world's worst immigration rules." He blasted German and European border security, but the problem with that? He was wrong.
Meanwhile, over in Congress, every single Senate Democrat has signed onto a bill that would prevent the separations, while House Republicans have crafted their own broader immigration proposal.
The Supreme Court sidestepped a potentially historic ruling Monday that would have blocked states from drawing election maps intended to help one political party dominate the other, aka "gerrymandering."
The justices unanimously found procedural faults with challenges brought by Democratic voters in Wisconsin and Republicans in Maryland.
"This court is not responsible for vindicating generalized partisan preferences," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "The court's constitutionally prescribed role is to vindicate the individual rights of the people appearing before it."
But the issue could come back as soon as the court's next term, if justices decide to consider a challenge to North Carolina's congressional map.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic elected officials toured a San Diego-area immigration-detention facility housing migrant children Monday, as the rhetoric over the policy of separating children from parents crossing the border illegally continued to escalate.
Have you ever had one of those days at work, when you just feel like you're flying high? In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's at SeaWorld San Diego to meet the man who lights up the night in the theme park's Cirque Electrique.
There is a new kid in town. Millie the goat arrived at the Helen Woodward Woodward Animal Center on Monday.
A 21-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom Saturday night and San Diego Police suspect foul play. The victim has been identified as 21 year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego. Her death is believed to be a homicide.
An immigrant who once bundled ink-fresh newspapers at a newspaper printing press took control of the San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday, and promised in a letter to readers to fight fake news as if it were cancer.
Chula Vista Police on Sunday were trying to determine how a man's body ended up in the middle of the street. Someone first spotted him early in the morning in the westbound lanes of Buena Vista Way near Rancho Del Rey Parkway.
With the first day of summer just a couple of days away, it's time to start thinking about what you'll pack in your beach bag and what you'll hang in your closet.
Growing up in Anaheim, Joanna Czikalla, draws on her childhood to create beautiful works of art at Creme and Sugar. She first opened her shop in Anaheim and has since expanded her businesses, including her newest location in Del Mar.
This weekend some lucky Marines and their families were treated to a special screening of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at MCAS Miramar. Josh Brolin and Benicio del Toro were at the screening and so was Kelli Gillespie who talked to News 8 about the film and the actors' visit.